WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's 2nd space traveller on final Virgin Galactic suborbital flight
Tuva Atasever’s suborbital flight on Saturday marks swan song of VSS Unity ⁠before craft’s retirement.
Türkiye's 2nd space traveller on final Virgin Galactic suborbital flight
The craft’s final flight, designated Galactic 07, will be its swan song, and Atasever will be there. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2024

Türkiye’s second space traveller, Tuva Cihangir Atasever, will take a suborbital research flight on Saturday aboard Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity from the US state of New Mexico, marking the craft’s final flight.

The VSS Unity features a hybrid propulsion system, and two expert pilots, allowing the craft to land back on Earth after it is launched into space, all the while reaching three times the speed of sound within a minute, and an altitude of over 15 kilometres.

The craft had its first space flight in December 2018, and its first crewed flight in July 2021, before starting to be used as a commercial spacecraft in July 2023.

The craft’s final flight, designated Galactic 07, will be its swan song, and Atasever will be there.

US-based space tourism firm Virgin Galactic announced in May that it had opened a new facility in Southern California to produce next-generation Delta spacecraft, which can perform eight missions a month.

Atasever’s turn touching the heavens follows premier Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravci’s historic mission this January to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 3 mission.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us