Is Israel on the brink of war with Lebanon?

Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged an intense retaliation for Hezbollah's attacks, some of which have led to perilous wildfires. This comes in the wake of Iran's warning that Israel will suffer a significant defeat against Hezbollah. Can tensions be diffused, or will Israel's war on Gaza extend to Lebanon? Guests: Basem Shabb Former Member of the Lebanese Parliament for Future Movement Rami G Khouri Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut Tom O'Connor Senior Foreign Policy Writer at Newsweek