Shusha residents return to the city after 30 years of occupation

Azerbaijan started reconstructing Shusha, a city in the Karabakh region after it was liberated from Armenian occupation. The first residential complex was delivered last month, providing a home to more than 80 people forced to leave the town over 30 years ago. And as Asli Atbas reports from Shusha, they are now excited to start their new life.