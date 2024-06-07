WORLD
From Nakba to now: Palestine's struggle for statehood
From the initial declaration of Palestinian independence by the PLO in 1988 to the recent surge of recognitions of the State of Palestine by European nations like Norway, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, the international perspective on a Palestinian state is shifting and over 140 UN member states now acknowledge Palestinian statehood. Here, we take a look at the implications and consequences of an official Palestinian state. #PLO #Palestine
From Nakba to now: Palestine's struggle for statehood / Others
June 7, 2024
