Turkish, Palestinian ministers ink protocol on economic cooperation
A framework within the signed protocol, which aims to establish free trade between the two countries, will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye.
The two ministers will meet once again in three months as per the protocol and review the developments on the agreed-upon issues. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2024

Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour on Friday agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tonnes, according to the statement.

Bolat stressed that Türkiye has completely halted trade with Israel since May 2, and the situation will persist until a permanent and immediate ceasefire is achieved and uninterrupted humanitarian aid is allowed into the war-torn region.

The two ministers will meet once again in three months as per the protocol and review the developments on the agreed-upon issues.

