President Erdogan extends best wishes to Türkiye's second astronaut
"Türkiye will now prepare the groundwork for the third manned space mission," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells the country's second space traveller Tuva Cihangir Atasever, wishing him success.
President Erdogan remarked that although Alper Gezeravci had some disadvantages, Atasever has the advantage of following in Gezeravci’s footsteps. / Photo: AA
June 7, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has wished Türkiye's second space traveller Tuva Cihangir Atasever success, saying: "You will be our second astronaut, but you won't be the last."

President Erdogan had a live chat with Atasever on Friday before his space mission on Saturday from the Spaceport facility in New Mexico, United States, to check on preparations for the mission and ensure everything is on track.

Atasever informed the president that they were ready for the flight and credited the intense training he had previously undergone preparation with Alper Gezeravci, Türkiye's first astronaut.

"With you, our country will now prepare the groundwork for the third manned space mission. I believe this; you are young and dynamic, and you have Alper as your guide. I wish you a successful journey in advance," Erdogan said.

The president noted that Atasever would carry the Azerbaijani flag alongside the Turkish flag on his mission, due to his mother being Azerbaijani.

"You will represent both brothers," Erdogan added, reiterating the importance of this mission being conducted in line with the motto of "two states, one nation," and wished Atasever success.

