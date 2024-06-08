June 8, 2024
10-year-old in Gaza finds hope amidst destruction through books
Dima is a 10-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza with a heart full of hope and a passion for reading. Despite Israel’s brutal onslaught on Gaza, she and her friends find solace in books amidst the rubble of their destroyed homes and school. Dima dreams of becoming a teacher and believes that education is the key to strength and resilience.
Dima is a 10-year-old Palestinian girl from Gaza / Others
