Suspected militants kill at least 10 in attack on eastern Congo village
A civil society leader says the attack was carried out by members ADF, the same group that a local official accused of being behind another village assault earlier this week.
Democratic Republic of Congo military (FARDC) patrols against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the National Army for the Liberation of Uganda (NALU) near Beni in North-Kivu province. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 8, 2024

Suspected militants have killed at least 10 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and a civil society leader said.

Armed men attacked the village of Masala in Beni territory, which lies in North Kivu province, overnight on Friday, military administrator Charles Euta Omeonga said by phone on Saturday.

Civil society leader Justin Kavalami said the attack was carried out by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the same group that a local official accused of being behind another village assault that killed at least 16 people earlier this week.

Kavalami said more than 13 people were killed in the Masala attack.

The ADF originates from neighbouring Uganda. Now based in eastern Congo, it has pledged allegiance to Daesh and mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups are active.

It was not possible to reach the ADF for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
