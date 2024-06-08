An alliance of mostly Muslim-majority countries including Türkiye, Egypt and Iran have demanded full Palestinian membership of the United Nations and greater international pressure on Israel amid its war on Gaza.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which also includes Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Pakistan, called for an immediate ceasefire in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Foreign ministers from the group meeting in Istanbul on Saturday called on the United States to lift its veto on full Palestinian UN membership and all countries to "exert diplomatic, political, economic and legal pressure" on Israel.

They also urged states to ensure Israel complies with the International Court of Justice's decisions, withdraws from the southern Rafah governorate and guarantees the safe entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Related Turkish FM vows accountability for Gaza massacre perpetrators

'Grave violations of international law'

Denouncing an "ongoing genocide and grave violations of international law", the group called on states to contribute to and join legal proceedings against Israel at international courts.

The eight countries also demanded an end to arms and ammunition deliveries to Israel and that all measures be taken to protect Palestinian civilians, rejecting any attempted forced displacement.

They advocated a two-state solution based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as a Palestinian capital and a guarantee mechanism to protect a future settlement.

Israel's military offensive has killed at least 36,801 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry in the territory.