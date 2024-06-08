Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, carrying a six-person Galactic 07 mission team, including the second Turkish space traveller Tuva Cihangir Atasever, has completed a suborbital flight by landing on Earth at 9.40 a.m. local time (1540GMT) in the US.

VMS Eve aircraft, which carried the VSS Unity, took off at around 8.30 a.m. local time (1430GMT) with a total of six crew members, also including three astronauts — two American and one Italian — and two pilots.

The flight lasted about 70 minutes, with the VSS Unity reaching an altitude of roughly 45,000 feet (over 13,700 metres) on a carrier aircraft; it then activated its hybrid propulsion system to rise to approximately 55 miles (90 kilometres).

Atasever served as a research astronaut aboard the spacecraft's final flight, designated Galactic 07.

He was responsible for seven scientific experiments under microgravity conditions.

Related President Erdogan extends best wishes to Türkiye's second astronaut

Modified astronaut suit

Just before the takeoff, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Atasever success.

"We are excitedly following the work of our astronaut who will carry out seven scientific experiments," Erdogan said on X.

Atasever will wear a modified astronaut suit equipped for three experiments, including the "Beacon" brain imaging experiment.

This experiment uses a near-infrared spectroscopy device on his head to examine blood flow in the brain's prefrontal cortex and cerebrospinal fluid dynamics.

Additionally, samples from Atasever will be collected to study psychological changes from viewing Earth from space.

The IvmeRad Radiation Dosimeter experiment will measure radiation exposure, aiding in predicting future exposure for space travellers in real time.

In the Space Insulin Pen Test, a collaborative project between the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Axiom Space, two different insulin pens will be used to assess dose delivery efficiency in this setting for the first time.

This will be the first test of treatment methods for future diabetic space travellers.

Related Turkish astronaut set to take off for suborbital flight

Several experiments

Another experiment, called Vesicle Analysis in Suborbital Flight, will use a specially designed microchip to analyse biological samples taken from Atasever before and after the flight.

This study seeks to develop therapies to help astronauts better adapt to space travel before liftoff.

Three other experiments, Message, Metabolom, and Miyeloid, will be repeated during Atasever's flight after they were conducted during an earlier trip to the International Space Station by Türkiye's first astronaut, Alper Gezeravci.

Message measured the effects of microgravity on human physiology, while Metabolom was conducted to find out the biomolecular changes induced by space flight.

Miyeloid, meanwhile, examined changes in cell groups suppressing immune system response during inflammatory diseases.

Atasever's turn touching the heavens follows premier Turkish astronaut Gezeravci's historic mission to the International Space Station this January as part of the Axiom Mission 3 mission.

Carries Palestinian scarf 'keffiyeh'

Atasever expressed sorrow over the suffering of Palestinians.

"The suffering experienced by the Palestinian people is a situation our world's beauty does not deserve," said Atasever.

Atasever said he carried the Palestinian scarf "keffiyeh" with him during his suborbital mission on Saturday.

"Looking down at Earth from there, I observed the thinness of the atmosphere and the interconnectedness of the ecosystem in which we live," he said, adding: "We must live in harmony with the other members living within this ecosystem."

He said that during the space journey, he also wore the watch that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave him on May 19.

"Our flight proceeded smoothly. From a scientific experiment standpoint, I can confidently say that we accomplished all our objectives," he added.