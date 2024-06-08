EU voting hits halfway point as Slovakia, Italy join in

Across the European Union, millions of voters are casting their ballots in parliamentary elections that could change the political direction of the 27-member bloc. Voting continued in Latvia, Malta, Slovakia, and Italy on Saturday. Estonia, Ireland, and the Czech Republic began voting earlier this week. Sunday will be the biggest day, with 20 countries, including France, Germany, Sweden, and Spain, heading to the polls. Our correspondent Yusuf Erim reports from Brussels.