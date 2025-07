’Biden, we are your red line!’: Pro-Palestine activists surround White House

“Biden, we are your red line!” Thousands of peace activists form a giant red line around the White House as Israel’s brutal war on besieged Gaza marks its 8 month. Dressed in red, protesters from all walks of life, tell TRT World that US President Joe Biden has let Israel invade Rafah and commit war crimes despite all the red lines he had imposed