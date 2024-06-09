CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Hundreds of monkeys die as heatwave hits Mexico
Mexico's wildlife is battling for survival as a scorching heatwave grips the nation as howler monkeys are the most tragic victims, with nearly 250 confirmed dead.
Hundreds of monkeys die as heatwave hits Mexico
Mexico's scorching heatwave is pushing wildlife to the brink. / Photo: Reuters
June 9, 2024

An intense heatwave is devastating Mexico's wildlife, especially in Tabasco, with temperatures over 40 C (104 F) causing widespread casualties, including almost 250 dead howler monkeys.

As of May 31, the Environment Department confirmed 204 howler monkey fatalities, with 157 occurring in Tabasco alone. Subsequently, the tally in Tabasco has surged to 198, indicating the nationwide toll is nearing 250.

Conservationists warn of a dire situation, with the heatwave showing no signs of relenting, according to the report by the Voice of America.

Unprecedented measures, including installing air conditioning in shelters, are underway to save the remaining animals.

Authorities and environmental groups are collaborating on emergency efforts, providing water stations and shaded areas.

Calls for enhanced policies and conservation efforts grow as experts link such extreme events to climate change.

As Mexico's wildlife struggles, urgent action is imperative to survive this heatwave and protect biodiversity against future challenges.

RelatedMexico City hits record highest-ever temperature of 34.7 C
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us