How Ethnosport festival celebrates tradition and global heritage
TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
How Ethnosport festival celebrates tradition and global heritageThis year’s festival in Istanbul aims to celebrate tradition and diversity, showcasing sports, arts and cultural experiences from around the world.
Participants from 30 countries gather at the 6th Ethnosport Cultural Festival to celebrate tradition and diversity. / Photo: AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
June 9, 2024

In an era where contemporary sports have become increasingly industrialised and success-driven, a global movement known as Ethnosport is gaining momentum.

The four-day festival, which began on June 6 at Ataturk Airport in Türkiye's capital, Istanbul and is hosted by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), aims to preserve and celebrate traditional sports and games and counter the homogenising trends of modern sports.

“We are happy to organise the sixth Ethnosport Culture Festival, which we look forward to every year,” The World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdogan told TRT World.

“We see our cultural festivals as an important opportunity to spend time together, meet, have fun and learn. Here, we reach out to our roots and the colourful cultures of the world and establish a special closeness with our traditions,” Erdogan added.

This year’s Türkiye Ethnosport Culture Festival showcased traditional games like oil wrestling and horseback archery, its organisers said. The festival aimed to entertain and educate participants and spectators about the historical and cultural contexts of these sports.

The event, which is free for all, has attracted global attention. This year’s festival features participants from 30 countries, including Kazakhstan, Croatia, Tunisia and Lebanon.

A Global Gathering of Traditional Sports

Visitors could watch and participate in a range of competitions and activities designed for all age groups at the event. Additionally, workshops were conducted to provide hands-on experiences in various traditional arts.

Special events designed for young attendees included traditional games and interactive workshops.

“We do not see traditional sports and games outside our lives. On the contrary, we want our people, families and young people to be able to practice these sports in their daily lives, and our children to grow up with these games,” Erdogan said.

“We think that these elements, which contain the facts that make human life valuable, such as tradition, respect, solidarity and peace, are a treasure for all humanity. Through these festivals, we are opening the doors of these treasures together.”

Food enthusiasts were also treated to a global culinary journey as the festival presented an array of world cuisines.

One of the festival's standout attractions were the performances by Karabakh Horses, known for their breathtaking shows.

The festival also highlighted the cultural heritage of Türkiye, where visitors explored displays from various Turkish cities, experienced the traditional clay tents, and participated in handicraft workshops.

While the festival celebrated global cultural diversity and traditional sports, it also poignantly reminded people of the world's pressing humanitarian issues.

Palestine’s Gaza was not forgotten at the festival.

Amid the vibrant celebrations and cultural showcases, the organisers also raised awareness of the plight of the people in Gaza since Israel launched a brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

The festival opened its doors, inviting people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate the diverse and vibrant traditions that make up the global cultural landscape.

SOURCE:TRT World
