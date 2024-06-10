BIZTECH
June 10, 2024

The Turkish Competition Authority has announced that it had imposed a fine of $14.8 million on Google for failing to fulfill its obligations on hotel search.

Temporary fines on Google in local search services investigation have been suspended as of May 21, the Turkish Competition Authority noted on Monday.

"Google was fined a total of 482 million liras ($14.8 million) for the period it did not implem ent the precautionary measures suggested for hotel search," it said.

Last month, the Competition Authority announced that starting from April 15, Google would be subject to an administrative fine of 0.05 percent of its 2023 revenues for each day until it fulfills its obligations in accordance with the decision on local search services in terms of hotel inquiries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
