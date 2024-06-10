June 10, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Europe leans right in parliamentary elections
Far-right parties made huge gains in European Union elections, particularly in Italy and France, where results showed a weakened French President Emmanuel Macron. Soon after, the French leader dissolved parliament and called for a snap vote. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats suffered their worst result ever. #EuropeanParliamentaryelections
Europe leans right in parliamentary elections / Others
Explore