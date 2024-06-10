June 10, 2024
WORLD
Israelism': Why is this documentary so popular in the US?
“Israelism,” a documentary that delves into the generational divide over Jewish identity and the Israel-Palestine conflict, has hit the number 1 spot on Apple TV. Directed by Erin Axelman and Sam Eilertsen, this film explores the evolving perspectives on Israel among young American Jews. #Israelism #Gaza #Israel
