Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations, regional conflicts, and global issues, Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications has said.

Erdogan and Aliyev hold discussions at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, covering a wide range of topics including "Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza, the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, and various regional and global concerns," Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," the statement added.

"Erdogan reiterated that a permanent solution lies in establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, urging the international community to apply pressure on Israel to halt its aggressive policies."

Erdogan also lauded Azerbaijan's decision to establish an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in its National Assembly. He noted "the significance of inviting TRNC President Ersin Tatar to the upcoming Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Shusha, viewing it as a boost to the Cyprus cause," said the statement.

Additionally, Erdogan expressed gratitude for Aliyev's invitation to the Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, assuring full support from Türkiye in the preparation process. He highlighted the importance of events related to the Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, which will be a part of the summit.