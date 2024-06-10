June 10, 2024
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz resigns from Netanyahu's war cabinet
Israel’s National Unity Party members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot have resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government, citing frustrations over the latter’s handling of the war in Palestine’s Gaza. The party has also called for early elections, reflecting growing discontent within the government and among the Israeli public. #BennyGantz #netanyahu
