There is "no common ground" with the Greek Cypriot administration for negotiations, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said.

"We are ready to talks, but it seems that there is no common ground required for the negotiation process to begin because the other side does not accept our sovereignty. There is no point in negotiating with a party that does not accept our sovereignty," Tatar told reporters on Monday after attending a closed session of the TRNC Assembly to inform lawmakers about the latest developments regarding the Cyprus issue.

He added that there are two separate people, two separate states, and two separate democracies on the Island.

Hailing Türkiye, the president said: "With the support of Türkiye, the world learned the facts about Cyprus once again."

Cyprus island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye is a guarantor country for the TRNC and fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.