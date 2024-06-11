June 11, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution
The United Nations Security Council has voted for a resolution to end the war in Gaza. It calls for an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and an eventual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave. The resolution comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken travels through the Middle East to gain support for the proposal. Leone Lakhani has more.
UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution / Others
Explore