June 11, 2024
Protestors Call for Israel’s Exclusion from 2024 Paris Olympics
Demonstrators rally outside the Olympic Committee in Paris, advocating for Israel’s exclusion from the 2024 Olympics. Critics decry perceived hypocrisy in allowing Israel’s participation, while protestors argue that the IOC’s reluctance to sanction Israel reveals selective morality. The upcoming summer Olympics, slated for July, face uncertainty over fairness and integrity concerns.
