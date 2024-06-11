WORLD
3 MIN READ
ICC prosecutor urgently investigates war crimes in Darfur's Al Fasher
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan has called for anyone with possible evidence, video or audio material to submit it to his office.
ICC prosecutor urgently investigates war crimes in Darfur's Al Fasher
ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur's Al Fasher. / Photo: Reuters
June 11, 2024

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor is urgently investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur city of Al Fasher which has become a new front between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a video statement released on Tuesday, prosecutor Karim Khan said the ICC has an active investigation into possible atrocity crimes being committed at present in Darfur.

"I am extremely concerned about allegations of widespread international crimes being committed in Al Fashir and its surrounding areas, as we speak," Khan said, adding that his office was investigating those allegations "with urgency".

His investigators had seen credible allegations of what looked like ethnically-motivated attacks against the civilian population, widespread use of rape and attacks against hospitals, he added.

Khan called for anyone with possible evidence, video or audio material to submit it to his office.

RelatedMore civilians at risk in Sudan's Darfur as 'heavy weaponry' involved — UN

Al Fasher, in the Darfur region of northwestern Sudan, is home to more than 1.8 million residents and displaced people and is the latest front in a war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023.

The ICC can prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and, in some cases, the crime of aggression if committed on the territory of one of the court's 124 member states or by nationals of ICC members. It can also have jurisdcition through a referral by the United Nations Security Council, as happened with Darfur in 2005.

In January this year, the ICC prosecutor told the UN Security Council he believed war crimes were being committed in Darfur by government troops and the RSF in El Geneina.

RelatedFight between Sudan's army, paramilitaries leave dozens dead in Darfur — UN
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us