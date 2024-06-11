WORLD
2 MIN READ
No survivors in Malawi VP Chilima's plane crash — president
The wreckage was found in a mountainous area in the north of the country after an extensive search involving hundreds of soldiers, police officers, and forest rangers.
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera confirms all aboard missing plane, including VP Saulos Klaus Chilima, presumed dead in Tuesday address. / Photo: Reuters
June 11, 2024

Malawi’s vice president and nine others were killed in a plane crash, the country’s president said.

The wreckage of the military plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima was located in a mountainous area in the north of the country after a search that lasted more than a day.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera said in a live address on state television on Tuesday that there were no survivors of the crash.

Hundreds of soldiers, police officers and forest rangers had been searching for the plane that also carried a former first lady after it went missing Monday morning while making the 45-minute flight from the southern African nation's capital, Lilongwe, to the city of Mzuzu, around 370 kilometres to the north.

Air traffic controllers told the plane not to attempt a landing at Mzuzu's airport because of bad weather and poor visibility and asked it to turn back to Lilongwe, Chakwera said.

Air traffic control then lost contact with the aircraft, and it disappeared from radar, he said.

Seven passengers and three military crew members were on board. The president described the aircraft as a small, propeller-driven plane operated by the Malawian armed forces.

The tail number he provided shows it is a Dornier 228-type twin-propeller plane that was delivered to the Malawian army in 1988, according to the ch-aviation website that tracks aircraft information.

Around 600 personnel were involved in the search in a vast forest plantation in the Viphya Mountains near Mzuzu, authorities said.

SOURCE:AP
