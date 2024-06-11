Leaders of the Bloc meet for the Second Day in Russia

The foreign ministers of BRICS countries have concluded their meeting in the Russia’s city of Nizhny Novgorod. The focus was on the greater role of the Global South in international affairs and the reform of global governance to promote the voices of the world’s majority. Ten BRICS member states were joined by delegations from 12 other counties, including Türkiye. Dasha Chernysova has more.