Relations between Moscow and Ankara are going “really well,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

“There are steps to be taken on trade,” Fidan said on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan was received by Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Russia, where he attended the BRICS meeting and held bilateral talks.

Türkiye is “determined to continue all possible mediation efforts” on Ukraine, said Fidan.

"Regarding Syria, we are doing our best to continue the stability policy that you, as two leaders (Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), have put forward,” he added.

He added that he had the opportunity to discuss those issues during talks in Moscow.

Türkiye's contribution to crisis resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Türkiye’s interest in the work of the BRICS bloc of emerging economies.

“We welcome Türkiye’s interest in the work of BRICS. Of course, we will strongly support this desire to be together with the countries of this association, to be together, closer, to solve common problems,” Putin said during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow.

Encouraging "more thorough and dense interaction" of the BRICS countries especially with their respective regions, Putin said this is needed to effectively adjust their actions in the international arena, in terms of ensuring both security and economic interaction.

The BRICS bloc was originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates having joined this January.

Black Sea grain deal

Putin also praised Ankara’s desire to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

Putin went on to note Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's role in putting together the 2022-2023 Black Sea grain deal, widely hailed as averting a global food crisis, and thanked Fidan for supporting the negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev.

Türkiye has drawn praise for its unique ability to talk to both sides of the conflict, as well as its initiatives on issues such as the Black Sea grain deal and prisoner exchanges.

"Together we played a very significant role in resolving the Syrian crisis," Putin said about efforts under the Astana format to encourage a long-term settlement in civil war-torn Syria.

"I think it would be right to continue the Astana format, fight terrorism, do everything that depends on us so that the situation returns to normal in this direction that is most important for us," he added.

“We note with gratitude the spirit of our Turkish friends to contribute to the resolution of crisis situations, including the crisis around Ukraine,” Putin added.

Bilateral relations

On Russian-Turkish relations, Putin said Moscow sees the development of its ties with Ankara with "satisfaction."

"All this is happening, of course, under the leadership and with the direct support of our friend, the president of the Republic of Türkiye," he said.

Noting a slight decline in bilateral trade at the beginning of this year, Putin said Moscow attributes this primarily to adjustments in prices for Russia's main export and import goods.

"I hope that we will be able to correct this situation in the near future and everything will develop in the same way as last year," he also said.

Referring to a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital, early next month, Putin said: "I hope that in the near future … on July 3-4 (Erdogan) should be in Astana, as far as I know, as part of an international event, and we will have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss all current issues.”