June 12, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Voluntary surgeon reveals dire conditions in Gaza hospitals
A medical team of surgeons and healthcare workers made international headlines recently when they were trapped inside Gaza’s European Hospital after Israel seized the Rafah border crossing. TRT World Correspondent Frank Ucciardo spoke to one of the volunteer doctors who was among those who eventually escaped. He speaks of the human suffering he has witnessed in Gaza.
GAZADOCTOR-PKG-FUC-0400-12 / Others
Explore