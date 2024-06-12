Lebanese group Hezbollah fired successive barrages of rockets at northern Israel after an Israeli air strike killed a senior commander in south Lebanon the previous day.

Hezbollah said on Wednesday it launched "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at three bases and a barracks in northern Israel.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army since October 7.

The exchanges have intensified in recent weeks, as Hezbollah has stepped up its use of drones to attack Israeli military positions. At the same time, Israel has hit back with targeted strikes against it.

The group said it also struck a "military factory" with guided missiles "in response to the assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy".

The Israeli army said more than 150 "projectiles" had been fired from Lebanon in three successive barrages.

"A short while ago, approximately 90 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon," it said, adding that several were intercepted but others struck inside Israel sparking fires in parts of the north.

The military added that the initial barrage was followed by a second of around 70 projectiles and a third of around 10.

The army said that in response it struck a rocket launcher in south Lebanon and "four infrastructure sites from which projectiles were fired at northern Israel".

Related Prominent Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim killed in Lebanon

'Killing of Hezbollah commander'

As temperatures have soared in recent days, the exchanges of fire have sparked multiple brush fires on both sides of the border.

"Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish the fires that broke out as a result of the launches," the military said.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The latest barrages from Lebanon came after an Israeli air strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander on Tuesday.

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that it had "eliminated" Taleb Sami Abdallah in a strike on a Hezbollah command centre in southern Lebanon.

A Lebanese military source said the commander was "the most important in Hezbollah to be killed up to now since the start of the war".

The group called on its supporters to attend Abdallah's funeral in the southern suburbs of Beirut, describing him as "one of the knights of the resistance".