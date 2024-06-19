WORLD
Why Are Western Balkans Countries Losing Their Forests?
We all know forests are the lungs of our planet. But did you know Western Balkan countries are some of the most forested countries in Europe? Croatia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are all forested above the continent's average, but the more the population grows, the more vulnerable they become to illegal deforestation. And some of these countries have become notorious on a European scale for illegal logging. This threatens their survival and also contributes to the climate crisis. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL FIRES / TRT World
June 19, 2024
