WORLD
2 MIN READ
How Will the Rise of Far-Right Parties Affect the EU’s Enlargement Policy?
The EU election results massively disrupted politics in several countries as the far-right parties managed to win a record number of seats in the next parliament. It is very likely that their presence at the heart of Europe will shake up the blocs’ future policies. And among Balkan countries that are part of the union, conservative parties won most of the seats in parliaments in Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania. However, the results are closely watched by the Western Balkan countries as they are still looking to become EU members. So, will the next EU parliament be open to enlargement? In this episode, we'll discuss how the rise of the far-right will affect its relations with candidate countries. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL / TRT World
June 12, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us