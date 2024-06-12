US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to strive for a Gaza ceasefire agreement, saying not all Hamas demands were acceptable but voicing hope gaps could be closed.

Consulting with key mediator Qatar on the Hamas response to US President Joe Biden's plan, Blinken said on Wednesday the Palestinian group could have given a "clear and simple yes" but voiced guarded hope for moving forward.

"We believe that some of the requested changes are workable and some are not," Blinken told reporters in Doha.

"And so we have to see on an urgent basis over the course of the coming days whether those gaps are bridgeable," he said.

"We're determined to try to bridge the gaps. And I believe those gaps are bridgeable," Blinken said.

"That doesn't mean they will be bridged because, ultimately, Hamas has to decide," he said.

Hamas proposed amendments late on Tuesday including a ceasefire timeline and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Palestinian statehood

The plan Biden laid out on May 31 calls for an Israeli withdrawal from "major population centres" and a ceasefire for six weeks, which could then be extended if negotiators need more time to seek a permanent deal.

Blinken declined to elaborate on the Hamas demands.

"In the coming weeks, we will put forward proposals for key elements of day-after planning," Blinken said.

Blinken said the proposals would cover how to handle governance, security and reconstruction.

US officials believe Hamas has already been degraded and are seeking what they see as more achievable metrics to end the war.

The Biden administration has proposed putting the Palestinian Authority back in charge of Gaza, administered for nearly two decades by Hamas.

The United States has butted heads on the issue with Netanyahu, who has long sought to isolate the occupied West Bank-based PA and some of whose coalition partners strongly oppose a Palestinian state.