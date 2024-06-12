TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish foreign minister receives Chinese ambassador in Ankara
Visit by Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin comes days after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's 1st official trip to China as foreign minister.
Turkish foreign minister receives Chinese ambassador in Ankara
In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China. / Others
June 12, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Chinese Ambassador Liu Shaobin, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Liu Shaobin, Ambassador of People's Republic of China to Ankara," the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

The visit comes a week after Fidan's first official trip to China as foreign minister, a post he took in June 2023.

Besides Beijing, Fidan had also visited the capital of China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Urumqi, and the city of Kashgar.

In recent times, Türkiye has taken steps to strengthen its relations with all regions of China.

In this context, Ankara reinforced its diplomatic presence in Chinaby opening the Chengdu Consulate General last year, in addition to its embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us