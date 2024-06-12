US Secretary of State wraps up his Middle East tour

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken claims Hamas has proposed numerous changes to the latest ceasefire deal, some of which he calls 'unworkable'. Hamas denies it has requested amendments. But, as Blinken heads back to the US after wrapping up his three-day Middle East tour in Doha, he says he's still pushing ahead with the plan. Meanwhile, Israel is continuing its assault on the Gaza Strip, with a UN investigation accusing Tel Aviv of committing crimes against humanity in the months since October 7th. Kubra Akkoc reports.