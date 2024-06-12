TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish corvette Kinaliada arrives in Tokyo to mark diplomatic milestone
Kinaliada crowns 100 years of ties between 2 nations, says Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen.
Turkish corvette Kinaliada arrives in Tokyo to mark diplomatic milestone
The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff. / Photo: AA
June 12, 2024

Türkiye's TCG Kinaliada corvette has arrived in Tokyo to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Turkish-Japanese relations and the 134th anniversary of the voyage of the Ertugrul frigate.

The TCG Kinaliada docked at Tokyo's International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday and was greeted by Japanese naval officers and Turkish Embassy staff.

Turkish Ambassador to Tokyo Korkut Gungen and Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force Vice Admiral Itou Hiroshi attended the event.

Gungen emphasised the strong ties between Türkiye and Japan, referring to the commemoration of the martyrs at the Ertugrul Monument in Kusimoto.

"This year we are celebrating 100 years of a relationship built on mutual trust and solidarity, and the visit of TCG Kinaliada crowned this celebration," said Gungen. Cooperation between the two navies reflects their commitment to global maritime security, he added.

RelatedAegean Exporters' Associations hosted at Turkish Embassy in Tokyo

Naval cooperation

Itou praised the Turkish Navy's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Kinaliada crew during their long and far-flung deployment.

TCG Kinaliada Comdr. Serkan Dogan described the visit as an "invaluable" opportunity to enhance naval cooperation through joint exercises and professional meetings.

Japanese citizens waved Turkish flags as naval officers exchanged plaques. Gungen posed for pictures with Japanese and Turkish officers in front of the corvette.

The TCG Kinaliada will be open to the public in Tokyo on June 14 and 15 before heading to Hiroshima.

The Kinaliada's voyage to Japan began April 9 and included visits to 24 ports in 20 countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us