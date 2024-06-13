June 13, 2024
Macron holds press conference after snap elections announcement
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for other parties to unite for a governing pact, after dissolving his government earlier this week. During a press conference in Paris, Macron said the EU vote results could not be ignored. His statements come in the wake of a big victory for his rival Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the European Parliament vote. Martyn Andrews reports.
EU Vote: Macron's Response / Others
