UN to vote on draft resolution demanding end to siege of Sudan's Al Fasher
Draft text calls for immediate halt to fighting and for de-escalation in and around the city in North Darfur region.
Some 130,000 people have fled their homes in El Fasher as a result of the fighting in April and May, says UN, / Photo: TRT World
June 13, 2024

The United Nations Security Council is likely to vote on a UK-drafted resolution that demands a halt to the siege of El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur region by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], diplomats said.

The draft text, seen by the Reuters news agency, also calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around the city and the withdrawal of all fighters that threaten the safety and security of civilians.

Britain has asked for the draft to be voted on by the 15-member council on Thursday afternoon.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

The RSF, which has taken over the capital, Khartoum and most of western Sudan, is also seeking to advance further within the centre, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine".

Some 130,000 people have fled their homes in El Fasher as a result of the fighting in April and May, the United Nations has said.

RelatedOutrage grows as RSF is blamed for killing 100+ in Sudan's Gezira

Civil unrest

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the main army, led by military chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and RSF, commanded by Burhan's former deputy Hamdan Daglo.

Since then over 10 million people have fled their homes, according to the UN.

Over two million fled to neighbouring countries, mainly Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and Central African Republic.

According to estimates, around 15,000 people have been killed in the war so far.

Starvation is also a growing threat in Sudan, with about 18 million people suffering from hunger and 3.8 million children acutely malnourished, according to UN agencies.

The conflict has seen many ups and downs since last year.

Many rounds of negotiations have been held — mostly mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US — but failed to yield any results or cessation of hostilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
