WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU's top court fines Hungary $216M for not following asylum laws
Budapest is "deliberately evading" compliance with the EU laws regarding asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice says.
EU's top court fines Hungary $216M for not following asylum laws
Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum. / Photo: Reuters
June 13, 2024

The EU's top court has fined Hungary 200 million euros (216 million USD) and imposed a daily one-million-euro (1.08 million USD) penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.

The fine and penalty were because Budapest "is deliberately evading" compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said.

"Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay," it said in a statement.

Hungary is ruled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, which came top in the country in EU elections held last weekend, though with a historically weaker 47.4 percent of the vote.

Budapest has continued to restrict migrants' access to formally asking for asylum and not upholding their right to stay in Hungary while their applications are processed, the court said.

RelatedEU states seek tighter policy to send asylum seekers to third countries

New asylum rules

As a result, the court backed a European Commission request for the fine against Hungary, saying it was pursuing a path that "seriously undermines the principle of solidarity and fair sharing of responsibility between the member states."

EU member countries have to present national plans by December on how they will apply new asylum rules that will come into force in 2026.

Those rules will make the bloc's borders tougher for irregular migrants, who would face quicker vetting procedures, with accelerated deportations for those found ineligible to claim asylum.

New border centres would be created to hold migrants while their asylum requests are constituted and studied.

The new rules also require EU countries to take in thousands of asylum-seekers from "frontline" states such as Italy and Greece — or provide money or other resources to the under-pressure nations instead.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us