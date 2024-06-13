June 13, 2024
Why Israel resists international pressure for a Gaza ceasefire?
Hamas has asked the US to pressure Israel to accept the current three-part ceasefire proposal that could end the conflict in Gaza. But the US secretary of state Antony Blinken says some of Hamas' changes to the ceasefire plan are simply 'not workable'. Shahram Akbarzadeh, professor of Middle East Politics at Deakin University explains.
