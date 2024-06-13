TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady visits Prado Museum with Spanish PM's wife Fernandez
Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official visit to Madrid for the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit, Emine Erdogan toured the world-renowned Prado Museum with wife of Spanish prime minister.
The leaders' spouses posed for photographs in front of notable works, including Velazquez's "Las Meninas" and Zurbaran's "Still Life with Lemons, Oranges and a Rose."
June 13, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has visited the Prado Museum in Madrid with Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official visit to Madrid for the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit, Emine Erdogan toured the world-renowned Prado Museum with Fernandez.

The museum, formed by the assembly of royal collections, features works by famous Spanish artists such as El Greco, Diego Velazquez, Francisco de Zurbaran, and Goya, as well as Dutch artists like Bosch and Rubens.

Erdoğan received detailed information about the exhibits from Fernandez.

The leaders' spouses posed for photographs in front of notable works, including Velazquez's "Las Meninas" and Zurbaran's "Still Life with Lemons, Oranges and a Rose." Fernandez presented Erdogan with a replica of an object from Zurbaran's 1650 painting "Still Life with Vessels."

During the museum visit, they talked with students and took photos together. Following the tour, Erdogan and Fernandez had lunch together.

Emine Erdogan shared her experience on social media, stating:

"We visited one of the country’s oldest museums, the Prado Museum, during the 8th Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit in Madrid. We examined collections of paintings and sculptures from the 12th to the 19th centuries, as well as the Spanish royal family collections. Each piece in the museum reflects a segment of Spain's past. I thank Mrs. Fernandez for her warm hospitality."

