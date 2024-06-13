June 13, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Defence Ministry announces F-16 deal with US is finalised
Contracts have been signed for Türkiye to buy the latest generation of F-16 fighter jets from the United States. That's according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry. This announcement comes after The U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Jeffery Flake said the deal was officially approved by the US Congress earlier this month. Martyn Andrews has more on the deal
US-Türkiye F-16 Agreement / Others
