Israel is ramping up its attacks on central and southern Gaza
Israel is ramping up its attacks on central and southern Gaza, bombing multiple humanitarian zones where displaced Palestinians have been sheltering. At least 33 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the past 24 hours. Civilians, aid agencies and governments around the world are imploring the two sides to negotiate a that would bring an end to the bloodshed, but mediators continue to pass blame over the failue to agree an elusive ceasefire. Almost all of Gaza's population has been made homeless, with the UN saying the conflict has greatly contributed to 120 million people worldwide, who've been forcibly displaced. Victoria Innes reports.
Israel Attacks Humanitarian Zones / Others
June 13, 2024
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
