June 13, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye and Spain agree to expand cooperation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the role of the United States at the UN Security Council. He says the slaughter of Palestinians could have been prevented had the UNSC acted differently. During his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Erdogan stressed the need for the UN to do more. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports from Madrid.
