In pictures: Gaza student uses music to rise from ashes of her bombed home
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Gaza student uses music to rise from ashes of her bombed homeRahaf Nasser fled to Deir al Balah in central Gaza after Israel bombed her home and music instruments and her university as well. These days Nasser spends her days playing songs amid the rubble.
"I lost all my memories, all my childhood toys, in my home. So, I came here without anything, we couldn't bring anything with us. I left all my music instruments there. So, I borrowed my father’s friend’s guitar..." / Photo: AA
June 14, 2024

In the midst of Gaza's destruction caused by Israel's ongoing genocidal war, Rahaf Nasser, 19, is using music to convey her community's pain.

Nasser — who lost her home and musical instruments during Israeli bombardment — plays music with a guitar she borrowed from her father's friend after fleeing to Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

She says she was unable to complete her medical studies after Israeli forces bombed the Faculty of Medicine at al-Azhar University.

Her songs are aimed at conveying the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza during harsh siege and a carnage that does not appear to end anytime soon.

"I use music to deliver my message and my voice to the whole world, that we love life, we love to live. Our children love to play. The children out there. Everyone thinks that we love to die, that we love the situation that we are in. But that is wrong," she told Reuters last week.

"Our children love to live, love to be alive, to play with each other. Here we cannot do anything of that, they cannot do anything of that, they just want peace, they just want peace to be around there."

Here are some of her inspiring pictures

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us