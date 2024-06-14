WORLD
Millions of Muslims begin annual Hajj pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia makes extensive preparations to welcome Hajj pilgrims, according to local media.
Muslims from all over the world worship, reciting the Holy Quran, and circumambulate around the Kaaba to fulfill the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. / Photo: AA
June 14, 2024

Over two million Muslims from all around the world have begun the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

As the pilgrims make their way towards the Grand Mosque on Friday, they are expected to reach Mina, marking the beginning of the Hajj rituals and following the footsteps of the Prophet Mohammed.

Located 7 kilometres (4.35 miles) northeast of the Grand Mosque, Mina holds a crucial position between Mecca and Muzdalifah. This valley, flanked by mountains to the north and south, is populated only during the Hajj period and lies within the boundaries of the Haram or Great Mosque.

Saudi Arabia has made extensive preparations to welcome Hajj pilgrims at the initial stages of the rituals, including setting up four hospitals ready to deal with any contingencies and departments for combating heat stress and sunstroke, the Saudi News Agency said on Thursday.

Additionally, multi-story residential towers have been built in Mina to house over 30,000 pilgrims, featuring modern designs inspired by the urban identity of the holy sites.

RelatedMore than 1.5M Muslims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Essential rituals

Saudi Arabia announced plans to host another 1,000 family members of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza for the Hajj pilgrimage, local media reported Sunday.

The initiative is organised by the Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry under a directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Programme, according to SPA.

The king's directive follows a similar one issued in May, bringing the total number hosted from Palestine for this year's Hajj to 2,000, Arab News reported.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith — a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.

The pilgrimage includes several rituals meant to symbolise the essential concepts of the Islamic faith and to commemorate the trials of the Prophet Abraham and his family.

SOURCE:AA
