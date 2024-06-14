Türkiye and the US have simultaneously imposed sanctions on individuals with links to Daesh terror group.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry froze on Friday the assets in Türkiye of three individuals affiliated with the terrorist organisation, who were accused of providing financing to terrorism, according to the country's Official Gazette.

The assets of Muhammadyusuf Al isher Ogli Mirzoev (Mirzoev) and Rakhmonberdi Akhmatov (Niyazov), and Adam Khamirzaev (Khamirzaev) were frozen as they committed acts that fall within the scope of the crime of "financing terrorism" under the Law on Prevention of Financing of Terrorism.

The US Treasury also said Washington imposed sanctions on four individuals with links to Daesh, including members of a Daesh-linked human smuggling network.

Related Türkiye's thankless struggle: Fighting terror in northern Iraq and Syria

The investigations into these targets, as well as their subsequent designations, were taken in close coordination with the Turkish government, it said.

"Today’s coordinated action with Türkiye demonstrates our continued commitment to the defence of the homeland against all terrorist threats, including the so-called ISIS(Daesh)," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

Nelson said the US pledges to continue to be vigilant and use all its tools to identify and disrupt illicit networks that support Daesh operations.

Besides Niyazov, Mirzoev and Khamirzaev, the US Treasury said Olimkhon Makhmudjon Ugli Ismailov (Ismailov) is also involved in the Daesh-linked human smuggling network.

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the people named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the US or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked, read the statement.