WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden set to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants
The "Parole in Place " scheme will provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.
Biden set to offer legal status to undocumented immigrants
US President Joe Biden leaves after a group photo at the G7 in Borgo Egnazia, near Bari in southern Italy, June 14, 2024. / Photo: AP
June 15, 2024

The Biden administration is set to announce a major immigration relief programme granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for at least 10 years, officials have told CBC News.

According to sources familiar with the plans, the programme, known as "Parole in Place," would provide work permits and deportation protections to undocumented immigrants married to US citizens.

This initiative would create a pathway to permanent legal status and US citizenship by addressing legal obstacles that prevent those who entered the US illegally from obtaining green cards without leaving the country.

The administration also plans to streamline processes for undocumented immigrants to obtain temporary visas, such as H-1B visas for high-skilled workers.

RelatedUS court rules against DACA, orders review of revised immigration plan

The announcement is expected to coincide with the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects approximately 530,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

While the final details are still being worked out, White House spokesperson Angelo Fernandez Hernandez said the administration's commitment to addressing the nation's "broken immigration system."

The programme is likely to face legal challenges from Republican-led states and opposition from Republican lawmakers, such as Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, who argue that it will exacerbate the border crisis.

The scheme is said to be the largest immigration relief initiative since DACA, reflecting President Joe Biden's increased willingness to use executive action on immigration ahead of the presidential election in November.

Around 11 million immigrants are residing in the US without legal authorisation, according to the latest government estimations.

RelatedTrump says 'I'm not a racist,' willing to reach deal on DACA
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us