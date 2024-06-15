US military destroys seven Houthi radars in the past 24 hours

The situation in the Red Sea is heating up once again, with US naval ships facing near daily attacks from Yemen's Houthis. In the last 24 hours, the US military said that it destroyed two unmanned surface vessels, one drone, and seven Houthi radars. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has the latest details from US commanders working in the Red Sea.