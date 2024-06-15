WORLD
2 MIN READ
US announces over $1.5B in new aid to bolster Ukraine's energy sector
The aid included $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirecting of another previously announced $324 million towards emergency energy funding.
A view shows a high-voltage substation of Ukrenergo damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in central Ukraine November 10, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 15, 2024

US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced more than $1.5 billion in new aid for Ukraine, mainly for its energy sector and in humanitarian assistance, more than two years after Russia's war.

Harris announced on Saturday at the Ukraine peace summit in Lucerne, Switzerland, where she met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This war remains an utter failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Harris said during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy.

"It is in our interest to uphold international norms," she added, pledging US support for the country.

The $1.5 billion includes $500 million in new funding for energy assistance and the redirecting of $324 million in previously announced funds toward emergency energy infrastructure repair and other needs in Ukraine, the vice president's office said.

"These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure by supporting repair and recovery, improving Ukraine's resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the groundwork to repair and expand Ukraine’s energy system," Harris' office said.

She also announced more than $379 million in humanitarian assistance from the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to help refugees and other people impacted by the war.

The money is to cover food assistance, health services, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene services for millions of Ukrainians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
