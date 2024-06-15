WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden, Trump agree to 90-minute debate with no audience
CNN said the June 27 debate between the current and former US presidents will include muted microphones, no audience and no props or notes allowed on stage.
Biden, Trump agree to 90-minute debate with no audience
Strict rules set for the June 27 debate between Biden and Trump. / Photo: AP Archive
June 15, 2024

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in a 90-minute debate with mutable microphones, broadcaster CNN has said, as it laid ground rules for the first in-person clash between the pair ahead of November's election.

Saturday's rules for the June 27 debate, which will have two hosts and no studio audience, were agreed by the Biden and Trump campaigns, according to CNN.

"Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip," the channel said, adding that microphones "will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak."

No props or notes will be allowed on stage, with candidates only given a pen, pad of paper and a bottle of water, CNN said.

RelatedTrump hits 78 as age becomes pivotal in US presidential race

'Civilised discussion'

It said the debate, hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, will last 90 minutes with two commercial breaks — during which campaign staff cannot interact with their candidate.

"Some aspects of the debate — including the absence of a studio audience — will be a departure from previous debates," CNN said.

But, the network said, moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash — both star news anchors for CNN — "will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilised discussion."

Biden and Trump agreed in May to two televised election debates, with the second hosted by channel ABC on September 10.

The last debates between the two men in 2020 were tension-filled affairs, with Biden at one point snapping "will you shut up, man?" as Trump repeatedly talked over him.

RelatedThousands rally for Trump in key state Nevada despite heat
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us