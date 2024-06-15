CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Rain triggers deadly floods, landslides in Cote d'Ivoire
At least eight people have died after heavy rains caused severe flooding and landslides as the downpour brought a significant amount of rain in a short period.
Rain triggers deadly floods, landslides in Cote d'Ivoire
Floods and landslides disrupt life in Abidjan. / Photo: AFP Archive
June 15, 2024

Flooding and landslides have killed eight people in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire's biggest city, after heavy downpours, an updated report published by the fire service said on Saturday.

Roads were cut off as rain fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

In its latest statement, the fire brigade said 18 people were evacuated to hospitals.

The torrential rain that fell from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning was around four times heavier than normal.

About a quarter of the precipitation expected over the May-June-July rainy season — or 214 millimetres (8.4 inches) — fell in 24 hours, said the national meteorological service Sodexam.

Last year, at least 30 people died in flooding and other incidents linked to heavy rains in the West African nation.

RelatedKenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us